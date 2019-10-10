Death of man, 64, found in basement of Brooklyn house fire deemed homicide: police

Posted 10:43 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, October 10, 2019

BROOKLYN — The death of a man who was found in the basement of a Brooklyn home during a fire was deemed a homicide, police announced Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a fire at a home at East 96th and Willmohr streets, bordering East Flatbush and Brownsville, around 1:55 p.m., according to police.

When the fire was extinguished, authorities found 64-year-old Hugh Kirkland unconscious and unresponsive in the basement, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials announced the fire was incendiary, or deliberately set, and no smoke alarms were present in the basement.

No arrests have been made.

