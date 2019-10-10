Cuba Gooding Jr. facing new undisclosed charge

Posted 11:21 AM, October 10, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing a new undisclosed charge in his sexual misconduct case.

Prosecutors revealed on Thursday that the charge is contained in a new indictment against the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” star’s case.

Gooding appeared Thursday at a Manhattan court for possible jury selection for his trial. He now must be arraigned on the new indictment next week before a trial can begin.

The actor left court without speaking to reporters. The defense says video supports witnesses who say it never happened.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.