Climate change protest causes road closures near Times Square

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A climate change protest in Times Square forced the closure of 44th Street in Midtown Manhattan between 7th and 8th Avenues, police said Thursday.

Police said 62 people have been arrested so far.

The protest is staged by the group Extinction Rebellion, police said, who was also behind Monday’s protest near Wall Street, where the famous charging bull was doused with fake blood.

Video of the protest showed a boat in the street where the protest was taking place.