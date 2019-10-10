Child slammed into ground by man in Queens, suffers serious head injury

KEW GARDENS, Queens — A 6-year-old boy out with his parents was seriously injured in Queens Thursday evening when a man picked the child up and slammed him into the ground, police said.

The boy was near Metropolitan Avenue and Brevoort Street just before 5 p.m. when the 35-year-old attacker walked up, officials said.

He suffered a head injury and contusion, police said. The boy is being treated at a local hospital.

Police described the man as emotionally disturbed. His name has not yet been released. He is in custody, but police have not charged him yet. The motive for the attack is unknown

