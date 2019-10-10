Brooklyn Museum exhibit documents life in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — There's a new interactive photo exhibit that documents life in the Big Apple at the Brooklyn Museum.

It's the first major exhibition by French artist JR in North America.

He began working on the New York City series in 2018. JR photographed more than 1,000 New Yorkers for the exhibit. Those images were transformed into a giant mural. It's accompanied by audio recordings from the people depicted.

The exhibit will be at the museum until next May.

JR has lived in the city for nearly a decade.

PIX11's Stacy-Ann Gooden has more in the video above.