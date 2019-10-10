7 injured in 2-alarm fire on Staten Island; second fire on street in 3 hours: officials

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island — Two fires occurred on the same street on Staten Island Thursday within three hours of one another.

FDNY responded to a one-alarm blaze on Hecker Street at 5:14 p.m. The fire occurred in the basement of a house. No injuries were reported.

The second fire was the more damaging blaze as it left seven people injured, including six firefighters, who have all been transported to a local hospital. FDNY responded to it at around 7:25 p.m. at a two story house on Hecker Street in Tottenville and had it under control at 8:28 p.m. No word on the condition of those injured.

Fire marshals are investigating.