3 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Connecticut: officials

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — Three people were killed and three others were injured during a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Connecticut Wednesday evening.

Authorities responded to calls of a wrong-way driver on the northbound I-95 in North Stonington around 7:45 p.m.

According to Connecticut State Police, the driver of a 2002 Mercedes was heading south on the northbound lanes near Exit 93 when it struck a 2017 Honda Accord head-on, authorities said.

The driver and front passenger of the Honda, identified as 85-year-old Roger Noel and 83-year-old Dorothy Noel, died from their injuries, police said.

The wrong-way driver, a 17-year-old girl, died from her injuries, according to cops.

The one of the rear passengers of the Honda and the passenger of the Mercedes sustained serious injuries, police said. Another rear passenger of the Honda sustained a minor injury.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Troop E in Montville.