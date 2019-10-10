3 alleged Trinitarios gang members apprehended; NYPD searching for 2 remaining suspects

NEW YORK — Three alleged members of the Trinitarios gang were apprehended, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted Thursday.

Raimy Carrasco, 19; Oliver Fernandez, 25 and Jery Peguero, 23 were all taken into custody.

The NYPD is still looking for Christopher Acosta, 20, and Jorge Marques-Neto, 23, Shea said. They’re wanted in connection with “various acts of gang violencee” in Manhattan and the Bronx.

Ten men tied to the Los Sures set of the Trinitarios were arrested Thursday in NYPD raids. The indictment lists conspiracy attempted murder, assault and gang assault charges.

“They instilled fear in communities across Upper Manhattan and the Bronx, chasing their victims into bodegas and restaurants and brutally attacking them with knives, batons, and machetes,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement.

Anyone with information on Acosta and Marques-Neto is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).