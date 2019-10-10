28 dogs rescued in raids in Washington Heights, Long Island; 1 person arrested

NEW YORK — Dozens of dogs have been rescued and at least one person arrested in two raids on Long Island and in the city Thursday morning.

The first raid happened at a home on Cooper Court in Uniondale. Neighbors say they had no idea what was going on in the home.

“I only heard dogs barking but never saw anything unusual,” Chris Rivera said.

A second raid took place in Washington Heights, at 162nd street and Broadway.

Police would not reveal much, only saying the raids were part of a larger ongoing animal cruelty investigation which involves the NYPD, Nassau County Police and the ASPCA.

The identity of the person arrested in Uniondale was not released.

