16-year-old and 17-year-old slashed, robbed in Queens: police

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are looking to identify two men responsible for assaulting and robbing a pair of minors in Queens Tuesday.

Authorities say that it was reported at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday on the corner of 108th Avenue and 157th Street. Two teenagers — a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old — were at the location when approached by several men trying to shake them down, according to police. The men produced a sharp instrument, slashed the two boys and removed a cell phone and airpods before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victims sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.