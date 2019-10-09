Two people killed, one suspect arrested in shooting near synagogue in Germany

GERMANY — Two people have been killed, and one suspect arrested, in a shooting incident near a synagogue in the eastern German town of Halle, according to local police.

“Several shots were fired,” Halle police tweeted. It added: “Stay alert. We are investigating in the Halle area and are stabilizing the situation, until we have all (the) information.”

The incident happened in the vicinity of Humboldtstrasse, the same street as a synagogue, Halle police press officer, Thomas Mueller, told CNN.

He added that several people had been injured, in addition to the two killed.

The incident also comes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Halle’s central train station has been closed, railway company Deutsche Bahn said.

Witness sees car speeding off

An employee at a nearby business, which has a clear view of the synagogue, told CNN that they heard several shots around 12:15 p.m. local time (6:15 a.m. ET).

The employee said they saw a car — possibly gray — drive away at high speed in the direction of the nearby street of Schillerstrasse.

They did not want to be named due to security concerns.

The NYPD’s Counter Terrorism unit are “closely monitoring” the shooting reports, they tweeted Wednesday morning .