Two men attack and rob pair entering Bronx apartment building: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are on the hunt for two men they say attacked and robbed a pair of men in a Bronx apartment building in September.

The two men were entering a building near East 137th Street and Willis Avenue around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 when the two attackers approached them from behind, police said.

According to authorities, the two unidentified men started punching and kicking the pair all over, eventually causing a laceration on one of the men's forehead.

The two attackers then stole one of the men's wallet, containing $300 in cash, before fleeing the scene, officials said.

EMS responded and took one of the men to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released, police said.

The NYPD has released the below surveillance images of the two men wanted in connection with the attack.

They describe the first man as about 21 years old, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 170 lbs., with a mustache, goatee, and long hair in a bun. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, grey hooded sweat jacket, blue shorts, and black sneakers.

The second man is described as about 21 years old, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing about 150 lbs., with short dark hair, a mustache and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).