Times Square Alliance invites Alec Baldwin to visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The crossroads of the world welcomes millions of visitors every year. The Times Square Alliance is rolling out the red carpet for Alec Baldwin.

After the actor and his family, who live in New York City, made news with their own tourist experience, the alliance produced a video invitation.

Baldwin posted on his instagram Sunday after purchasing some tickets to the Statue of Liberty. They were not from the company that’s authorized to travel to the statue grounds.

City Hall promised increased enforcement around Battery Park in Lower Manhattan.

“We saw how quickly City Hall and City agencies responded to the Statue of Liberty scam once Alec Baldwin Instagrammed about it, so we figured we had nothing to lose by inviting Alec to Times Square,” Tim Tompkins, President of Times Square Alliance said.

They promised to throw in two Broadway show tickets.

Emma Guest-Consales and GuidesAssociation of New York City have been working on the issue of third-party sellers for years.

The guides, who are also licensed by the city, say some of the third-party ticket vendors aggressively misrepresent the actual trips.

NYC Department of Transportation ordered tour companies operating non-permitted bus stops to cease operations and NYPD will continue to patrol the area.

“The Statue of Liberty is an enduring symbol of the promise of the America,” said Mayor de Blasio. “Tourists and visitors have been taken for a ride, and it’s unacceptable. We won’t let up until illegal and deceitful practices are a thing of the past.”

A representative for Alec Baldwin said there was no comment on the offer to visit Times Square.