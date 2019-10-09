Sabathia’s shoulder healing, could be on Yankees’ ALCS roster

NEW YORK — CC Sabathia could be on the New York Yankees’ roster for the AL Championship Series after missing the previous round with an achy left shoulder.

The left-hander sat out New York’s three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Division Series, but manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Sabathia is feeling “considerably better.”

The 39-year-old Sabathia impressed Boone while throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. Boone says Sabathia is an option for the ALCS, but the Yankees haven’t decided on their roster. New York had planned to use Sabathia as a reliever in the ALDS before the shoulder woes. The 19-year veteran plans to retire after the season.

Boone also says outfielder Aaron Hicks has recovered from a right elbow flexor strain. Hicks is healthy enough to play, but Boone says there is “trepidation” about activating him because he hasn’t played in a game since Aug. 3.

New York will face either Houston or Tampa Bay, which plays a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night.

Relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton are expected to be 100% for the ALCS. Chapman was hit in his pitching hand by a bottle during New York’s celebration after eliminating Minnesota on Tuesday night, and Britton jammed his right ankle covering first base. Boone says neither player should be limited.