Queens man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of 22-year-old: police

CORONA, Queens — Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal September stabbing of a 22-year-old Corona man.

Authorities have taken 47-year-old Antonio Martinez into custody and charged him with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 and found 22-year-old Roque Alvarez Montes unconscious and unresponsive near 37th Avenue and 97th Street in Corona, authorities said.

The man had stab wounds to the chin, the back and his left arm, according to police.

Officials said EMS also responded and took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.