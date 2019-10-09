Pumpkin spice things up: Try these unique pumpkin recipes this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — ‘Tis the season for pumpkin. Everywhere you look, it’s the flavor of choice for everything from lattes to muffins.

You can treat yourself to pumpkin treats right at home with the help of celebrity caterer Andrea Correale from Elegant Affairs.

Here are the recipes for several fun, unique dishes:

Pumpkin ice cream (yield: 1 quart)

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh pumpkin puree

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cups heavy whipping cream

3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

5 egg yolks

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. salt

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Instructions:

In a bowl, whisk together the pumpkin puree and vanilla. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or up to 8 hours.

In a heavy 2-quart saucepan over medium heat, combine 1 1/2 cups of the cream and 1/2 cup of the brown sugar. Cook until bubbles form around the edges of the pan, about 5 minutes.

In another bowl, combine the egg yolks, cinnamon, ginger, salt, nutmeg, the remaining 1/2 cup cream and the remaining 1/4 cup brown sugar. Whisk until smooth and the sugar begins to dissolve.

Remove the cream mixture from the heat. Gradually whisk about 1/2 cup of the hot cream mixture into the egg mixture until smooth.

Pour the egg mixture back into the pan.

Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon and keeping the custard at a low simmer, until it is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon and leaves a clear trail when a finger is drawn through it, 4 to 6 minutes. Do not allow the custard to boil.

Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl.

Place the bowl in a larger bowl partially filled with ice water, stirring occasionally until cool. Whisk the pumpkin mixture into the custard. Cover with plastic wrap, pressing it directly on the surface of the custard to prevent a skin from forming. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 3 hours or up to 24 hours.

Transfer the custard to an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer's instructions. Transfer the ice cream to a freezer-safe container. Cover and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours or up to 3 days, before serving.

Pumpkin parfait (yield: 4 servings)

Ingredients:

14 oz pumpkin puree

2 eggs

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ cup milk

¼ cup pure maple syrup

1 ½ tablespoons pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups store bought vanilla yogurt

Granola

Instructions:

In a bowl, Combine pumpkin puree, eggs, lemon juice, milk, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Stir until thoroughly combined.

Pour into baking dish.

Bake 30min in a 350-degree preheated oven.

After 30min, remove from oven and let sit for 10 minutes to cool.

Assemble the parfaits – layer pumpkin mixture then yogurt and continue until each parfait cup is filled.

Top the parfaits with Granola.

Pumpkin quinoa salad

Ingredients:

Harvest Quinoa Salad

2 cups vegetable stock

1 cup quinoa

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

2 cups pumpkin 1/2 inch chunks

1/2 dried cranberries

1/3 cup sunflower seeds

Instructions:

Roast Pumpkin:

Toss pumpkin chunks with 1-2 teaspoons oil and roast at 425 for 25 minutes, or fork tender and starting to crisp up around edges. Cool before tossing in salad.

Cook Quinoa:

Bring the vegetable stock, seasoned salt and quinoa to a boil and reduce to a simmer for about 20 minutes, or until quinoa is tender and liquid is absorbed. Or cook quinoa in instant pot.

Cool quinoa completely.

Harvest Quinoa Salad: