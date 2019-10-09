NYPD looking for 5 remaining suspects after Trinitarios raids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NYPD’s Chief of Detectives and Bronx Detective Commander held an afternoon press conference in the aftermath of Wednesday morning’s gang raids, revealing that five more people are wanted in connection with the conspiracy case targeting the Los Sures crew.

“Ten individuals in custody, five outstanding,” said Chief Tim Mc Cormack of Bronx Detectives.

Wednesday evening, the police department’s public information division released five photos of suspects “pursuant to an ongoing gang conspiracy investigation.”

The Department is looking for:

Christopher Acosta, 20 years old.

Raimy Carrasco, 19 years old.

Oliver Fernandez, 25 years old.

Jorge Marques-Neto, 23 years old

Jery Peguero, 23 years old.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said the 15 suspects in the new case were “gang members operating in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan.

Chief McCormack told reporters his investigators had recovered a shotgun and a handgun during the raids.

Mc Cormack acknowledged, “There is a crossover between this case and Junior’s case.”

“We concentrate on the gangs, the drugs, the recidivism,” Mc Cormack said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For Spanish, the number is 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls are strictly confidential.