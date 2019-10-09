NJ school counselor and animal rescue worker charged with sex assault

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who works as an animal rescue worker and had previously worked as a school counselor has been arrested and charged for

sexually assaulting a minor, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Ellen Terpening, 53, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student while she was working at the Brownstone School in Saddle Brook. This continued at her home in nearby Fair Lawn after she left her position at the school.

She was arrested after an investigation by the county prosecutor’s office and charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.