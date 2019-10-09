NJ man charged with DWI while riding e-scooter in Hoboken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, N.J. — It’s an arrest that hasn’t happened often in Hoboken.

On Sunday, a 26-year-old man was handcuffed and charged with DWI while riding an e-scooter.

According to Hoboken police, the man — identified as Nicholas Cutrone — was seen by officers as “visibly unsteady and staggering” as he unlocked a scooter near Newark Street.

The man got on board and took off. Officers watched as he swayed back and fourth before pulling him over.

Cutrone was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

"Anything that’s not muscle powered in New Jersey whether it’s a large vehicle or a small vehicle or an electric bicycle or a golf cart and now e-scooters, drivers are viable to being arrested for DWI," Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante told PIX11 News.

It’s the second time someone has been charged with driving while intoxicated on a e-scooter in Hoboken.

Law enforcement like many in town are still getting used to the Lime e-scooters which are part of a pilot program launched back in May which has gotten mixed reviews across the board

"It’s definitely convenient for the people writing them but not so much for the people driving cars so it’s kind of like a two-way street," Ferrante added.