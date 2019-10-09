Midday with Muller: Missing child found safe after being reported missing

Posted 1:40 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:24PM, October 9, 2019

A mother is in police custody after her daughter — who has since been found safe — was reported missing from an Upper East Side subway station. Watch Midday with Muller for the latest.

