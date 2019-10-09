A mother is in police custody after her daughter — who has since been found safe — was reported missing from an Upper East Side subway station. Watch Midday with Muller for the latest.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Missing child found safe after being reported missing
-
Midday with Muller: Amber Alert cancelled, Dorian approaches
-
Midday with Muller: Reports of man with firearm at Union, New Jersey Walmart
-
Midday with Muller: Florida braces for Dorian, concerns over Kosciuszko Bridge
-
Midday with Muller: NJ Labor Day parade canceled, tracking Dorian, several killed in CA boat fire
-
Midday with Muller: DNI testifies, Port Authority fare hikes
-
-
Midday with Muller: Man found dead in carpet identified, remembering Eddie Money
-
Midday with Muller: Child rescued after father allegedly jumps in front of train in the Bronx
-
Midday with Muller: Wake held for fallen officer, Mets fire manager
-
Midday with Muller: Off-duty officer killed in Bronx crash
-
Midday with Muller: 93-year-old woman found dead, Wu-Tang MetroCards, attempted luring in NJ
-
-
Midday with Muller: Costumed character allegedly gropes teen; trial in 2015 explosion begins
-
Midday with Muller: Pantaleo fired 5 years after Garner’s death
-
Midday with Muller: Officers injured in crash, driver charged with murder in cyclist death