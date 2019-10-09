Martial arts instructor charged with raping preteen student: DA

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — A karate teacher was charged with raping a 12-year-old female student at a taekwondo studio between August and October, according to the Queens district attorney.

“The parents of this youngster trusted the defendant to teach the girl how to defend herself,” said acting District Attorney John Ryan. “Sadly, the preteen needed protection from the karate instructor.”

In the charges, the teacher, Hector Quinchi, 36, of Woodside, is accused of engaging in sexual contact with the preteen girl, including fondling and raping her.

Quinchi taught at Hugo’s Taekwondo in Sunnyside, where the girl took karate lessons, according to the charges.

The DA’s office said the sexual contact happened on multiple occasions between Aug. 15 and Saturday, when he allegedly had sex with the student.

If convicted, Quinchi faces up to 25 years in prison.

Officials urge anyone who believes their child may have been victimized by the defendant to call the NYPD Child Abuse Squad at (718) 261-2737.