Man tries to lure 10-year-old boy to his car in the Bronx: police

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man accused of trying to get a boy into his car in the Bronx, according to authorities.

The 10-year-old boy was walking to school around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday when he was approached by an unidentified man on West Tremont Avenue, by Montgomery Avenue, in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, police said.

The man engaged the boy in conversation and then motioned for the child to come to his car, a white Toyota Scion, officials said.

The child refused and the man fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

Authorities said the boy, who was not injured in the incident, reported the incident immediately after arriving at school.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

