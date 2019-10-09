East Harlem family waits over a year for a sink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dynasty Armstead lives at the Wagner Houses and says she’s waited over a year for a sink in her bathroom.

“We need better living conditions. I pay my rent and for what?” wondered Armstead. She says her kids brush their teeth in the kitchen sink.

Armstead says she has been in constant contact with management over and over again and has filed complaints. She's also called and gone in person to the management office.

“NYCHA prioritizes immediate health and safety concerns in our residents' homes," a NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11. "We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs."