Driver in Hempstead chase, shooting found with 300 oxycodone pills: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Authorities found about 300 pills they believe to be oxycodone after a police chase on Long Island that spanned four miles Tuesday, with an officer shooting the driver, police said Wednesday.

Officials said officers attempted to pull over a white BMW near Sycamore Avenue. The driver, Kashawn Watts-Bryant, 34, did not stop, and instead fled westbound onto the Southern State Parkway, exiting at Corona Avenue, police said.

The car turned on Blakeman Drive and struck multiple vehicles, police said. Watts-Bryant then put the car in reverse and drove in the direction of an officer, authorities said. That’s when the officer fired shots at the car, hitting Watts-Bryant, police said.

After Watts-Bryant was shot, a passenger exited the vehicle and was located a short distance away, officials said.

Watts-Bryant continued to drive the BMW and soon crashed into a street sign on Primrose Place in Valley Stream, officers said.

Watts-Bryant and another passenger fled the scene — both were found by police. Watts-Bryant was arrested and taken to a local hospital and treated for a gunshot wound, police said.

Officials also said a Nassau County Police Officer sustained a broken hand when Watts-Bryant resisted arrest, and was taken to a local hospital as well.

Watts-Bryant faces charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and assault.