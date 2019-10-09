Brooklyn man, last seen at Bronx bar, has been missing for 4 days

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn man who was last seen at a bar in the Bronx has been missing for the past four days, according to police.

Authorities say 59-year-old Hector Reyes was last seen at the Fantasy Lounge & Bar on 23 Tremont Ave. Saturday at 2 a.m.

He’s described a s a male, 5-feet-7-inches and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

