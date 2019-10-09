Arrest in gang raids targeting alleged Trinitarios members in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Squads of NYPD cops conducted simultaneous raids on the homes of alleged Trinitarios gang leaders before dawn Wednesday morning.

Police were looking for more than 10 men tied to the Los Sures set of the Trinitarios gang, many of them in the Bronx, a source told PIX11's Mary Murphy.

Police arrested the alleged current leader of Los Sures at a three-family house in the Soundview section of the Bronx in Wednesday's raids.

He's said to be the replacement for Diego Suero, who's facing an upcoming trial for second-degree murder in the Junior killing.

Other members of Los Sures were charged in the brutal bodega murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz in June 2018.

Five have been convicted of murder in the first degree in Junior’s fatal stabbing and face sentencing this Friday.

The current case will charge more than a dozen men with stabbings and assaults in Upper Manhattan, dating back to 2017.

One of the Junior killers, Elvin Garcia, is charged in this new case.

Another suspect being taken into custody Wednesday was accused in the 2018 stabbing of a 14-year-old boy on the Bronx River Parkway, just two days before Junior was killed.