4-year-old girl goes missing at Manhattan subway station: police

Posted 9:38 AM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:51AM, October 9, 2019

MANHATTAN — Authorities are searching for a young girl who went missing in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

The 4-year-old girl was last seen at the Lexington Av- 59 St. station on the Upper East Side around 9 a.m.,police said.

Police are responding to the scene.

Officials have not released a description of the girl.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day. 

Correction: The story has been updated to reflect that the child was reported Wednesday morning.

