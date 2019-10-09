19-year-old dead after shooting on Queens street: police

QUEENS — A 19-year-old shot after getting out of a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Queens has died, according to police.

The unidentified man got out of a red Toyota Camry before being shot in the chest shortly after 1 p.m., police said. He died at a nearby hospital.

The shooting happened on 268th Street between 82nd and 83rd avenues, near the Glen Oaks neighborhood, police added.

It was not immediately clear if the occupants of the Toyota were involved in the shooting, according to investigators.