Yang, Booker, Steyer qualify for November Democratic debate

Businessman Andrew Yang qualified for the Democratic debate in November by receiving 3% in a new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and billionaire Tom Steyer also qualified for the debates over the weekend, receiving 3% and 4%, respectively, in a Fox News poll out of South Carolina.

All candidates who have qualified so far include:

Former Vice President Joe Biden Booker South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg California Sen. Kamala Harris Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Steyer Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Yang

Candidates need contributions from at least 165,000 individuals, coming from at least 600 unique donors in 20 or more states. Polling requirements are slightly more strenuous for the November debate, with multiple paths to qualification. Candidates must receive 3% or more support in at least four Democratic National Committee approved polls (nationally, or single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada) or receive 5% or more in two of the accepted early state polls.

Candidates have until late October to reach polling and grassroots fundraising thresholds set by the DNC.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke have all hit the required donor mark, but haven’t received sufficient polling support. Klobuchar and O’Rourke both have one poll towards their qualification, but need three more.