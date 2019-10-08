Tory Burch offering $10,000 reward for missing dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE — Tory Burch’s dog has gone missing, and now the fashion designer is offering a $10,000 reward, no questions asked.

Burch posted on her Instagram account that her puppy, Chicken, was last seen Sunday at midnight on 56th Street and Madison Avenue.

A couple reportedly had found the brown, miniature poodle and had said they were going to get her micro-chip scanned.

As of Tuesday morning, Chicken had not been reunited with her owner. Burch says she is "heartbroken," is now pleading the couple bring the 8-pound, 7-month-old dog home.

The post says a large cash sum is being offered for Chicken’s safe return, but a Tory Burch spokesperson confirmed to PIX11 News that the reward is $10,000.

Anyone with information can email missingdogcentralpark@gmail.com, or call and text 646-386-6674.