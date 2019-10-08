× Tekashi 6ix9ine will be sentenced December 18

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will learn his fate a week before Christmas.

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez — who pleaded guilty to various charges, including racketeering in September — will be sentenced on December 18 at 10 a.m. Tekashi’s attorneys requested the rapper’s sentencing be expedited in a letter to United States District Judge Hon. Paul A. Engelmayer.

The case has received attention for Tekashi’s celebrity and his willingness to act as a witness for the state. Part of his testimony featured details from his life of crime with a violent street gang, including getting abducted at gunpoint amid a dispute between warring factions of the crew. He faces a minimum 47-year sentence, but could receive lighter punishment in exchange for his testimony.

During his testimony, the rapper and admitted Bloods gang member claimed that Washington Heights-born, Bronx-raised hip-hop artist Cardi B and Bronx rapper Jim Jones are also Bloods gang members.