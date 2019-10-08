Suspect shot after Long Island police chase: authorities

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — One suspect is shot and the other two have been taken into custody after a police car chase that spanned four miles and several exists on Long Island Tuesday, according to authorities.

Police say he original incident took place in Hempstead, where a car with three occupants were fleeing on the Southern State Parkway. They eventually got off at Exit 15 and headed east on a service road, continuing to evade police. They hit three cars on their way.

After another quarter-mile they got out of the car and fled. Police pursued them on foot, according to police. One of the suspects was eventually shot while the other two were taken into police custody.