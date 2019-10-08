Singer, reality TV star Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris says $750K worth of jewelry stolen from Lamborghini

Posted 10:23 AM, October 8, 2019, by

Rapper T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris attend 2019 Black Music Honors on September 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — The reality television star and wife of rapper T.I. says more than $750,000 in jewelry was stolen from her Lamborghini outside an Atlanta bar.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris told Atlanta police she left wedding rings, watches and stud earrings in a blue velour bag on the center console of her 2019 Lamborghini SUV.

Atlanta police investigator James H. White III said Harris told officers she parked her car around 8:45 p.m. Sunday and discovered the items missing about an hour later. A preliminary police report says the estimated value of the stolen items exceeds $750,000.

Officials told WSB-TV that security near the bar didn’t see anything suspicious.

Harris was part of the R&B group Xscape and starred in “The Family Hustle” alongside Clifford “T.I.” Harris.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.