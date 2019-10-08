Man fatally struck by train along No. 7 subway line in Queens: MTA

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A man has died after being struck by a train on the No. 7 line in Queens Tuesday morning, causing the subway line to be suspended between Queens and Manhattan, according to the MTA.

The man was struck just before 9 a.m. near the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue station along the 7 line in Long Island City, MTA officials confirmed.

Police said the man fell inside the train tunnel between Queens and Manhattan.

Twitter user “Jamez Hall” tweeted that he was on the train that struck the man, saying that apparently the man was “walking through the trains in the tunnel” when he fell. Police have not confirmed this information.

#MTA stuck underground for over an hour and was advised to walk through the rescue train. #nyc apparently someone was struck by our train. The emergency break pulled to a HALT @MTA @NYCTSubway @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/6ISz2x61t2 — JAMEZ HALL (@SOCIALITENYC) October 8, 2019

The MTA said that service along the No. 7 line was suspended in both directions between 42nd Street in Manhattan and Hunters Point Avenue stop in Queens, advising customers to seek alternate routes.

Update: There is no 7 train service between Times Sq-42 St and Hunters Point Av in both directions after someone was fatally struck by a train in the tunnel between Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av. and 42 St-Grand Central. Emergency personnel are on the scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/iJ0N6ex8j5 — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) October 8, 2019