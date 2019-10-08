One killed when tractor trailer overturns in crash on NJ Turnpike: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLTOWN, N.J. — A person is dead after a crash caused a tractor-trailer to overturn on the New Jersey Turnpike, closing multiple lanes, early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The New Jersey State Police said the deadly crash happened around 3:48 a.m. on the southbound side of the NJ Turnpike, in Milltown.

Officials warned drivers that multiple lanes were closed in the area due to the police investigation. Commuters should expect delays and plan alternate routes.

AIR 11 was over the scene of the fatal crash, where it appeared the victim was the driver of the tractor-trailer. Authorities have not confirmed this information.