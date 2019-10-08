NY’s new pay equity law goes into effect

ALBANY — New laws in New York state aim to prohibit gender pay discrimination, making it illegal to pay someone less based on their race, religion or gender identity.

The new laws go into effect Tuesday. They also bar employers from demanding prospective workers’ salary histories.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the changes into law in July and says businesses must ensure women employees get paid the same as male colleagues for substantially similar work.

The governor is calling on New York businesses to conduct internal reviews of pay policies and make adjustments if needed.

