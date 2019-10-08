Two kids were walking home in Brooklyn when they say a group of men tried to lure them into a car. Allison Kaden has the latest. Plus, NYCHA misses a major deadline. Watch Midday with Muller now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Brooklyn child luring, NYCHA deadline passes
-
Midday with Muller: Child rescued after father allegedly jumps in front of train in the Bronx
-
Midday with Muller: Officers injured in crash, driver charged with murder in cyclist death
-
Midday with Muller: 5 killed in less than 24 hours in Brooklyn, Queens
-
Midday with Muller: Grandmother sucker punched, Newark water funding
-
Midday with Muller: Arrest in deadly subway stabbing; U.S. Women’s soccer team to celebrate win with parade in NYC
-
-
Midday with Muller: Bronx dad in court, Trump addresses UN
-
Midday with Muller: DNI testifies, Port Authority fare hikes
-
Midday with Muller: Chemical spill at Manhattan medical school, officer shot in Staten Island to be released
-
Midday with Muller: Wake held for fallen officer, Mets fire manager
-
Midday with Muller: Community honors fallen officer, Trump wants to meet whistleblower
-
-
Midday with Muller: White House memo released, subway heroes honored, end of Rockland measles outbreak
-
Midday with Muller: Widow robbed of money for late husband’s gravestone
-
Midday with Muller: Off-duty officer killed in Bronx crash