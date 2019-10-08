Men try to lure multiple children in Brooklyn by offering them candy: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a group of men accused of trying to lure children to their vehicle multiple times Saturday night in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, around 8:30 p.m., four men in a blue vehicle first offered candy to two boys, ages 10 and 11, trying to get them over to their vehicle near 47th Street and 18th Avenue in Borough Park.

In the below surveillance footage obtained by Boro Park Shomrim, it appears two of the men even get out of the vehicle at one point, causing the children to run away.

Just 30 minutes later, around 9 p.m., the group of men pulled up alongside a 12-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy walking home on 55th Street in the Borough Park, and offered that pair candy, authorities said.

The young pair ran away and were unharmed, according to officials.

Help us locate this vehicle which was used while attempting to lure a child ‼️ that occurred 10/5/19 near 47 street and 18 avenue. Anyone with information regarding this individual please contact the Detective Squad at 718-851-5603 or 718-287-3239. #YourCityYourCall #800577Tips pic.twitter.com/T76JhHNguG — NYPD 66th Precinct (@NYPD66Pct) October 7, 2019

The NYPD has released surveillance images of the vehicle they believe was involved and said the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).