Man tries to bring samurai sword on plane at Newark Airport: officials

NEWARK, N.J. — A man was stopped by airport security when he tried to bring a large sword onto his flight as a carry-on item Friday at Newark Liberty International Airport, a TSA spokesperson said.

The man, traveling out of Terminal C to Sao Paulo, Brazil, brought the sword in a box to the security checkpoint, officials said.

He told security he thought he could travel with the blade as a carry-on because of its value, the TSA said.

The TSA official tweeted the below photo of the sword, which appears to be a Japanese samurai-style sword.

No weapons can travel inside the cabin of a plane, regardless of their value, the TSA reminds travelers.

The man was made to bring the sword back to his airline’s counter and check it in as a checked luggage item, to be transported in the belly of the plane, according to the TSA spokesperson.

There were no arrests in the incident.

