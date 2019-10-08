Man sought in connection with rape in Midtown: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are looking for a man in connection with a rape that occurred in Midtown North on Sunday.

The report came it at around 12:55 a.m., according to authorities. An unidentified man grabbed a 31-year-old woman by her arm and led her to a location in the vicinity of West 51st Street between 8th Avenue and 9th Avenue, where police say he raped her.

The man fled northbound on Broadway at 52nd Street. The victim suffered bruising to her right arm, back and right leg. EMS transported her to an area hospital in stable condition.

