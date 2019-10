BROOKLYN — A man was found dead Tuesday after a blaze broke out at a Brooklyn home, NYPD officials said.

Police responded to reports of a fire at a home at East 96th and Willmohr streets, bordering East Flatbush and Brownsville, around 1:55 p.m., according to police.

A 64-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive in the building’s basement, and pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Additional information about the fire was not immediately available.