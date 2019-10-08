Ice-T, writer Taheim Bryan talk intense new film ‘Equal Standard’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Musician and actor Ice-T stopped by the PIX11 Morning News with writer Taheim Bryan to tell us all about their new film, "Equal Standard."

The fictional film deals with the not-so-fictional issue of tensions between police and marginalized communities. The plot of the film circles around a cop shooting an unarmed black man after mistaking his cellphone for a weapon.

"New York City police officers lives collide in interweaving stories of race, rank, loss, and betrayal," the official film synopsis reads.

Ice-T not only stars in the film, he serves as one of the project's executive producers.