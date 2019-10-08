‘Chelsea bomber’ convicted in attempted murder trial stemming from New Jersey shootout with police

Posted 2:52 PM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, October 8, 2019

ELIZABETH, N.J. — A New Jersey man already serving a life term for planting bombs in New York City has been convicted of attempted murder and assault stemming from a shootout with police three years ago.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi was charged on Sept. 20, 2016, with attempted murder of a law enforcement official. (Union County Prosecutor’s Office)

Ahmad Khan Rahimi sat quietly during the reading of the verdicts Tuesday

Rahimi engaged police in a gun battle after they found him in Linden, New Jersey. He fired at several officers and was wounded himself.

The jury deliberated over two days before convicting the Afghanistan-born naturalized U.S. citizen of all 30 counts.

Rahimi’s attorney argued his client acted in self-defense.

A New York jury convicted Rahimi last year of setting off a bomb, injuring 30 people. A second bomb failed to go off.

Rahimi also is charged in New Jersey with placing bombs in two locations.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.