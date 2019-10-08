Brothers found dead in apparent murder-suicide on Upper West Side: police

UPPER WEST SIDE — Police are investigating after two brothers were found dead in what they said could be a murder-suicide in an Upper Manhattan apartment Monday evening.

According to authorities, the men were found when officers conducted a wellness check around 7:30 p.m. at a unit at the Frederick Douglass Houses on West 104th Street, near Amsterdam Avenue, on the Upper West Side.

Upon arrival, police found a 65-year-old man with stab wounds to the hands and head, and then discovered his 60-year-old brother unconscious and unresponsive, officials said.

EMS responded to the apartment and pronounced both men dead.

The medical examiner will determine the exact causes of both deaths, but police said it appears to be a murder-suicide situation.

The identities of the men are being held pending family notification, police said.