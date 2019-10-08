Bronx teen first to die of vaping-related illness in New York: Cuomo

THE BRONX — A Bronx teenager is the first person to die of a vaping-related illness in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at Montefiore Hospital, the governor said at a press conference.

On Friday, the FDA issued a consumer alert telling people who vape to avoid any vaping products containing THC, a cannabis-based component that’s been present in the majority of vaping-related illnesses.

The death toll from vaping-related illnesses is approaching two dozen in the U.S, with about 1,000 cases of illnesses, according to the CDC.

The State Department of Health is investigating.