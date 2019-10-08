Agreement keeps floating billboards out of NYC waterways

NEW YORK — The city has announced a settlement that prevents floating digital billboards in New York City waters.

Under the terms of the agreement announced Tuesday, Ballyhoo Media must pay a $100,000 fine if its Times Square-style LED billboards are seen on any East River or Hudson River barges.

The city sued Ballyhoo Media in March, claiming the floating billboards created a “public nuisance” and broke zoning laws.

The agreement comes after the state enacted a law in August that banned floating digital billboards in its navigable waters.

Ballyhoo released a statement saying it had complied with all local, state and federal laws and has a legal right to safely operate in New York waters, but decided to stop fighting the city and state and focus on pursuing opportunities elsewhere.

