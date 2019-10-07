Vehicle found in hit-and-run that killed NJ teen as police search for driver: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — Police in New Jersey Sunday located a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a teen boy and injured his father Friday night, a local outlet reports.

Just hours before a candlelight vigil Sunday evening for the Lakewood High School student, police found and towed away the SUV that could have been involved, The Lakewood Scoop reports. The vehicle, which had damage, was found in a driveway in Toms River, the outlets reports.

Police have yet to locate the driver in the deadly collision.

The 15-year-old boy was walking with his father, 37-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramirez, on Oak Street in Lakewood Friday night around 10 p.m. when they were both struck by a vehicle, police said.

The vehicle, which police described as a dark-colored, newer-model Jeep Cherokee, did not remain at the scene and continued to drive south on Albert Avenue, authorities said.

The boy sustained significant injuries throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities said the father of the teen was taken to the hospital for an elbow injury and further evaluation.