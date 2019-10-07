Stars of ‘Batwoman’ talk new CW superhero series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — "Batwoman" just made its series premiere, but it's already making headlines and starting off on the right foot.

Actresses Rachel Skarsten and Meagan Tandy, stars on the CW's new superhero drama, tell Oji all about the new Ruby Rose-starring show and what to expect from their characters in the first season.

The show focuses on the life of Gotham three years after Batman went missing. His cousin,Kate Kane, played by Ruby Rose, sets out to overcome her demons and become a symbol of hope by protecting the streets of Gotham City as Batwoman where she fights villains like the Wonderland Gang.