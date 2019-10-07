Rikers Island physical therapist indicted for allegedly sexually abusing inmate

RIKERS ISLAND — A 57-year-old physical therapist at Rikers Island allegedly sexually abused a jail inmate, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Carlos Negron “took advantage of his patient,” District Attorney Darcel Clark said. The inmate was at sessions for back therapy.

“The assault left the victim in a distraught condition, but thankfully he reported the act,” Clark said. “We will not tolerate abuse in Rikers Island by anyone, or against anyone.”

Negron was arraigned Monday on charges of criminal sex act, sexual misconduct, sexual abuse, coercion and official misconduct.

He allegedly abused an inmate, then 26, on May 30, officials said. Negron allegedly told the victim to perform an oral sexual act on him and threatened to get him in trouble with the guard.

“This defendant used his access as a public servant tasked with providing physical therapy on Rikers Island to prey upon inmates and commit a heinous crime, according to the charges,” Department of Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett said.

Negron’s bail was set at $25,000 bond, $10,000 cash or ten percent partially secured $50,000 bond. He is due back in court on Dec. 16.