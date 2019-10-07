Rain could put a damper on evening commute in the tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Keep your umbrellas handy — rain could put a damper on your evening commute.

A slow-moving cold front gradually works its way into the tri-state area, bringing unsettled weather to the region. We can expect mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with rain showers developing toward the evening.

Temperatures will be on the warmer side, with highs in the upper 70s.

Heavy rain could lead to ponding of water on roadways and standing water in poor-drainage areas.

Showers are expected to clear into Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Expect periods of rain through Wednesday and Thursday as low pressure continues to spin off the coast.

PIX11 weather producer Joe Punday contributed to this report.